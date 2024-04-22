Te Puke Sports’ big Baywide rugby win

Te Puke Sports fullback Fletcher Carpenter scored 27 of his side's 52 points in the win over Marist St Michael's

Rugby

Te Puke Sports bounced back from an opening weekend loss at Greerton to post a big season-first win over Marist St Michael’s in Rotorua on Saturday.

Fullback Fletcher Carpenter, who has made the switch from Rangiuru, was the star of the show with 27 points from a try hat-trick and six conversions.

Leonard Finau and Matthew Stewart both got doubles and Grady Forbes also scored a five-pointer.

It was one-way traffic in the first half, with Pirates going into the break 35-0.

On Saturday, Te Puke has its first home game of the season when Ngongotahā are the visitors to Murray Salt Stadium

In the Western Bay senior men’s competition, Rangiuru and Rangataua battled to a 22-all draw while Te Puke Sports’ Development side beat Pāpāmoa 34-0. Rangiuru will host Te Puke Sports on Saturday (1pm).

Eastern Districts had the bye last weekend but will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Matakana Island (1pm).

Elsewhere in the Baywide competition, three teams overcame first-half deficits to come back and bank the win points on offer.

Defending champions Te Puna trailed Tauranga Sports by 15 points after 40 minutes at the Tauranga Domain. The Blue and Black brigade then showed their resilience coming back to take out the match 31-27 to occupy the top slot on the standings.

At home for the second week in a row, Greerton Marist took the Jordan Cup challenge trophy from relieved Mount Maunganui in another come-from-behind victory. The visitors held a 17-15 advantage at halftime, before Greerton stormed home to grab a solid 39-22 win.

Judea made the early running in Rotorua in the encounter with Whakarewarewa, to hold an 8-7 lead at the break. The Rotorua rugby heavyweights then asserted their authority to post a 27-15 victory.

Mount Maunganui sits on top of the BOPRU Colts/U85kg standings with a maximum 15 points after round three results. The Mount age group side was in rampant form beating near neighbours Pāpāmoa 55-7.

Tauranga Sports sneaked a 6-5 victory over Te Puke Sports while Te Puna put 31 unanswered points on Greerton Marist.

Greerton Marist set the scene for their premier club mates with a 20-13 triumph over Mount Maunganui in the Western Bay of Plenty senior men’s competition, while Arataki demolished Matakana Island 83 nil. Other Western Bay competition sides to win were Tauranga Sports and Katikati.

On Sunday Te Puke Sports women’s team travelled to Eastern Pirates in the Baywide Women’s Championship, going down 33-26. The Te Puke women’s team entertain Greerton Marist on Saturday in a curtain raiser to the premier men’s team’s game, kick off 1pm.

Results

BOPRU AR Plus Senior Club Rugby

BOPRU Baywide Premier

Te Puna 31 Tauranga Sports 27 (HT 12-27) Rangataua 22 Ngongotahā 3 (HT 8-3) Whakarewarewa 27 Judea 15 (HT 7-8) Greerton Marist 39 Mount Maunganui 22 (HT 15-17) Te Puke Sports 52 Marist St Michael’s 7 (HT 35-7)

Points Table (Provisional) Te Puna 10, Greerton Marist 9, Whakarewarewa 8, Tauranga Sports 6, Mount Maunganui 5, Te Puke Sports 5, Rangataua 5, Judea 0, Ngongotaha 0, Marist St Michael’s 0.

BOPRU Colts/U85kg

Mount Maunganui 55 Pāpāmoa 7, Tauranga Sports 6 Te Puke Sports 5, Te Puna 31 Greerton Marist 0, Kahukura the bye.

Points Table (Provisional) Mount Maunganui 15, Greerton Marist 10, Te Puna, 10, Pāpāmoa 5, Tauranga Sports 4, Kahukura 2, Te Puke Sports 1.

WBOPRFS senior men

Tauranga Sports 20 Te Puna 17, Rangiuru 22 Rangataua 22, Katikati 52 Judea 8, Greerton Marist 20 Mount Maunganui 13, Te Puke Sports 34 Pāpāmoa 0, Arataki 83 Matakana Island 0, Eastern Districts the bye.

Points Table (Provisional) Greerton Marist 14, Te Puna 11, Arataki 10, Katikati 10, Tauranga Sports 9, Rangiuru 8, Eastern Districts 6, Mount Maunganui 5, Te Puke Sports 5, Rangataua 3, Matakana Island 0, Pāpāmoa 0, Judea 0.



