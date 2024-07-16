Advertisement
Te Puke Spatial Plan consultation wraps up

Te Puke Times
Students from Fairhaven School visited the giant map at Te Puke Memorial Hall.

Consultation on the Te Puke Spatial Plan has wrapped up.

“You might have spotted us at the Te Kete Matariki celebrations, local sports events, markets, and other popular spots, or perhaps you joined us for the headline event Walk the Giant Map at the Te Puke War Memorial Hall,” says Ariell King, Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s strategic adviser legislative reform and special projects.

“Whichever event you attended, it was great to hear what you love about your town and your vision for its future. Your input will help shape the blueprint for Te Puke’s growth over the next 30-50 years.”

Feedback came from about 400 people, either face to face or through online feedback.

The next step with the Te Puke Spatial Plan is to review all the valuable feedback and use it to draft the blueprint for how the town will grow.

The draft Te Puke Spatial Plan will be shared early next year.

There is more on the Te Puke Spatial Plan project page on the council website, emails can be sent to haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz, or calls made to 0800 WBOPDC (0800 926 732).

The giant map of Te Puke — an innovative feature of the consultation — has been donated to Epic Te Puke as a community resource.

If you would like to use it for your community event or group, get in touch with Epic at admin@epictepuke.co.nz.

