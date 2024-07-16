Students from Fairhaven School visited the giant map at Te Puke Memorial Hall.

Consultation on the Te Puke Spatial Plan has wrapped up.

“You might have spotted us at the Te Kete Matariki celebrations, local sports events, markets, and other popular spots, or perhaps you joined us for the headline event Walk the Giant Map at the Te Puke War Memorial Hall,” says Ariell King, Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s strategic adviser legislative reform and special projects.

“Whichever event you attended, it was great to hear what you love about your town and your vision for its future. Your input will help shape the blueprint for Te Puke’s growth over the next 30-50 years.”

Feedback came from about 400 people, either face to face or through online feedback.

The next step with the Te Puke Spatial Plan is to review all the valuable feedback and use it to draft the blueprint for how the town will grow.