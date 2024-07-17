Each month Te Puke Art Society showcases the work of one of its members at its Constables Gallery.
Currently, in a break from tradition, the work of Merlene Forsyth is on display. Merlene is a member of both the art society and the Te Puke Quilters group which meets at the gallery on a Tuesday.
How long have you been doing patchwork and quilting and how did you start?
My mum taught me to knit and sew by hand almost 70 years ago. I learned embroidery in my first two years at high school.
In 1992 I joined the Embroiderers’ Guild and soon after I joined a patchwork group in Rotorua.