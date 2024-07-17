The work of Merlene Forsyth is currently on display at Constables Gallery in Te Puke.

Each month Te Puke Art Society showcases the work of one of its members at its Constables Gallery.

Currently, in a break from tradition, the work of Merlene Forsyth is on display. Merlene is a member of both the art society and the Te Puke Quilters group which meets at the gallery on a Tuesday.

How long have you been doing patchwork and quilting and how did you start?

My mum taught me to knit and sew by hand almost 70 years ago. I learned embroidery in my first two years at high school.

In 1992 I joined the Embroiderers’ Guild and soon after I joined a patchwork group in Rotorua.