Te Puke police report

By Mike Owen
Burglary numbers around Te Puke have been low over the past fortnight.

It’s been a relatively quiet fortnight, with low numbers of reported crimes.

There were just six burglaries, all in the first week, and no dishonesty offences reported in the seven days up to Sunday.

In contrast, there were 13 burglaries in the fortnight prior.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there have been no arrests, with five people arrested in relation to bail breaches.

With the school holidays starting on Friday, it is timely to put a few reminders out there in respect of deterrents and crime prevention

Make sure vehicles are locked and any valuables are removed or placed out of sight.

If you are heading away during the school holidays, ask a trusted neighbour to keep and eye on your property.

You could also ask them to clear your mailbox or, if you are going to be away for an extended period, put your mail on hold or have it redirected.

Consider putting some internal lights on timers.

If you have a burglar alarm, check its back-up batteries and make sure it is working and also check that security lights are working properly.

If your children are old enough to be out and about on their own, know where they are, ask what their plans are and keep in contact with them.

Have a safe and enjoyable school holiday.

