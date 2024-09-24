Burglary numbers around Te Puke have been low over the past fortnight.

Burglary numbers around Te Puke have been low over the past fortnight.

It’s been a relatively quiet fortnight, with low numbers of reported crimes.

There were just six burglaries, all in the first week, and no dishonesty offences reported in the seven days up to Sunday.

In contrast, there were 13 burglaries in the fortnight prior.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there have been no arrests, with five people arrested in relation to bail breaches.

With the school holidays starting on Friday, it is timely to put a few reminders out there in respect of deterrents and crime prevention