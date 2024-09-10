The Te Puke district has seen 10 burglaries in the past fortnight.

Three of these have been in Te Puke with the others in Maketū and Pukehina Beach.

In Pukehina, several holiday homes have been burgled and by and large, most of them have occurred at night.

It’s an opportune time to ask residents and neighbours to be vigilant and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour or usual vehicle activity.

Make a note of registration numbers and a description of people involved.