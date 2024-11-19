Last week we joined with Fire And Emergency New Zealand, St John, Community Patrols, the Ministry for Primary Industries, Graeme Dingle Foundation students and other volunteers to help out with the emergency services street appeal in Te Puke.

The response of the public was incredible. A lot of people came out in the area we covered and it was fantastic to see their generosity and all the food handed over.

It all went back to The Hub and will go to assist many people and families who are in need.

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the night either volunteering their time or donating food – it was great for us to be part of it.

Over the past fortnight, there have been a number of burglaries at commercial premises, with three in the CBD.