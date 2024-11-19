Advertisement
Te Puke Police report

By Mike Owen
Last week we joined with Fire And Emergency New Zealand, St John, Community Patrols, the Ministry for Primary Industries, Graeme Dingle Foundation students and other volunteers to help out with the emergency services street appeal in Te Puke.

The response of the public was incredible. A lot of people came out in the area we covered and it was fantastic to see their generosity and all the food handed over.

It all went back to The Hub and will go to assist many people and families who are in need.

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the night either volunteering their time or donating food – it was great for us to be part of it.

Over the past fortnight, there have been a number of burglaries at commercial premises, with three in the CBD.

Tools, timber, flooring, spray paint cans and car batteries have been stolen.

As well as the three in town, we have had a couple of incidents at rural properties, one where a vehicle was broken into and one where a suitcase of clothes was taken from a driveway.

Also in the past fortnight, five vehicles have been stolen – three from rural locations and two in town.

One of the vehicles stolen was a Toyota Hilux, which has recently been named as the most stolen vehicle model in New Zealand over the past six months.

I would urge people to let us know if they see anything suspicious around their premises or neighbourhood such as vehicles that don’t seem to belong in the street – these things sometimes stand out.

Information can be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers number: 0800 555 111.

