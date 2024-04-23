Te Puke police report - two women arrested

The school holidays haven’t presented police with any issues in Te Puke so far, which is a credit to local youngsters and those providing school holiday activities for them.
There has been some success regarding the investigation of a series of burglaries in Pukehina Beach mentioned in the last column.
As well as two arrests that were made, in executing a search warrant, police also found and recovered some of the stolen property.
We are following good lines of enquiry and looking for a number of people in relation to those burglaries.
In Te Puke last week, two females who had outstanding warrants were arrested.
A 35-year-old was subsequently charged with breaking into a vehicle. She is also facing 20 charges, 13 of which relate to shoplifting, as well as burglary.
She has been remanded in custody until her next court appearance in May.
A 42-year-old is facing seven charges, including driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine. She has been remanded in custody ahead of a May court appearance.
Local police will be taking part in this week’s Anzac Day commemorations.