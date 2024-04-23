Te Puke police report - two women arrested

Police will be taking part in Anzac Day commemorations in Te Puke.

The school holidays haven’t presented police with any issues in Te Puke so far, which is a credit to local youngsters and those providing school holiday activities for them.

There has been some success regarding the investigation of a series of burglaries in Pukehina Beach mentioned in the last column.

As well as two arrests that were made, in executing a search warrant, police also found and recovered some of the stolen property.

We are following good lines of enquiry and looking for a number of people in relation to those burglaries.

In Te Puke last week, two females who had outstanding warrants were arrested.

A 35-year-old was subsequently charged with breaking into a vehicle. She is also facing 20 charges, 13 of which relate to shoplifting, as well as burglary.

She has been remanded in custody until her next court appearance in May.

A 42-year-old is facing seven charges, including driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine. She has been remanded in custody ahead of a May court appearance.

