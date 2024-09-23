The Hub Te Puke, Poutiri Charitable Trust, Te Puke Toy Library, Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade and Maketū Hauora are among those that have benefited from this year’s Acorn Foundation distributions.
In all 272 charitable organisations and scholarship programmes will benefit from this year’s $3.2m of distributions, a 10% increase in endowment giving and almost $20m in community funding since Acorn’s inception in 2003.
Acorn Foundation CEO Lori Luke says the number of charitable organisations and scholarship programmes receiving funding this year is 20% higher than last year, including 30 organisations which are first-time recipients in 2024.
“Our ability to give back to this region is thanks to the generosity of our incredible donors. Our donors are enabling us to create a lasting impact that will ripple across the region for generations to come.”
Applications received for Acorn’s unrestricted grants increased by 40% this year, reflecting the funding challenges faced by the community sector in 2024. Applications are evaluated based on Acorn’s priorities, which are approved each year by the board based on the needs that the staff and distributions committee identify.