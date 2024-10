There will be all kinds of bargains at the Ocktoberfest at Te Puke Baptist Church.

October in Te Puke means it’s time for Ocktoberfest.

The annual day of fun at Te Puke Baptist Church is on October 19 and is a fundraiser for work with the community’s children and young adults.

Traditionally the day starts with music from the Highlands of Scotland.

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade will have its vintage fire engine on display and there will be an ambulance from St John on display.