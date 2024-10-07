Police are asking for assistance in relation to burglaries at Pukehina Beach.

A 35-year-old Te Puke man has been arrested and faces one charge of burglary, six charges of shoplifting and one of assault.

He has appeared in court since his arrest last week but police are looking at the possibility of laying more charges over burglary, theft and wilful damage relating to graffiti in Te Puke.

Burglaries are still happening in the Pukehina Beach area.

If anyone has any CCTV footage or other information that might help police they are asked to get in touch. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.