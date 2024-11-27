The Daily Charitable Trust won the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme contract for Te Puke in 2020 and supplies eight schools.
By ploughing any profit back into meal provision — and with the help of sponsors such as Zespri, the community and support from Kāhui Ako o Te Puke (community of learning) — the trust has been making additional meals for schools not covered by the scheme.
An initial 60 extra meals a day grew to more than 200 at the peak, in response to community need.
Trust general manager Chrissi Robinson said it would only be contracted to make lunches for Te Puke Primary and Maketū schools in 2025. Other local eligible schools would be catered to by the new School Lunches Collective’s Waikato hub.
“Some suppliers in the existing programme will be affected and I appreciate this will be tough. However, the emphasis of the programme is to ensure students get good meals at an affordable cost to the taxpayer,” Seymour said in a statement.
The trust wanted to work with the community to develop innovative food support models that needed less Government funding.
“We believe that is possible through a community-owned food system.”
The trust was working on that through the Colab Kai Resilience Group alongside Western Bay of Plenty District Council, local businesses like Comvita, organisations like The Hub (Empowerment NZ), Poutiri Trust, educators, and interested individuals.
Schools’ reactions
Fairhaven School is one of the unfunded schools receiving meals thanks to the trust’s initiative.
Acting principal Tatai Takuira-Mita said the new regime would have a big impact unless an alternative way to provide meals was found.
“We get 80 free daily lunches and they go to students at our school that need them.
“I am gutted for our local community and people who’ve been employed under the current scenario.
“We’ve been given exceptional service up to this point and it’s hard to imagine how a centrally produced, delivered model could possibly meet our needs in the same way, but until it rolls out I don’t know.”
While grateful to still be funded, she said the trust ensured students had fruit each day and it was a “real shame” the new model did not include this.
Te Puke High School principal Alan Liddle said he had only heard “through the grapevine” that meals would be delivered daily.
He was concerned that a lot of the logistics would fall on the school, which it did not have the “manpower” to cover outside its core business.
He said the trust’s service catered for students’ individual needs and dietary requirements.