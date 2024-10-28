Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions and Menz Shed create festive cheer with 25 Christmas trees

Te Puke Times
Quick Read
Andrea Wade and Kathryn Wilde at the workshop.

Andrea Wade and Kathryn Wilde at the workshop.

The holiday spirit is alive and well in Te Puke.

Thanks to a collaboration between local organisations, 25 brand new Christmas trees have been designed to add sparkle and cheer to the Te Puke community.

Sponsored and supported by Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions, Creative Te Puke Forum has teamed up with Te Puke Menz Shed to add a festive touch to the town.

The Menz Shed members have hand-crafted 25 brand new Christmas trees, which will soon line the streets,

The initiative took a creative turn when the Lions Club members were invited to the latest Creative Te Puke Forum meeting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Armed with brushes and a love for the community, they helped paint bright stars that will adorn the trees.

“This collaboration highlights the community’s spirit, with different groups coming together to make Te Puke an even more joyful place this Christmas,” says Lisa Stowell of Creative Te Puke Forum.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Te Puke Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Puke Times