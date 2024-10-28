Andrea Wade and Kathryn Wilde at the workshop.

Andrea Wade and Kathryn Wilde at the workshop.

The holiday spirit is alive and well in Te Puke.

Thanks to a collaboration between local organisations, 25 brand new Christmas trees have been designed to add sparkle and cheer to the Te Puke community.

Sponsored and supported by Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions, Creative Te Puke Forum has teamed up with Te Puke Menz Shed to add a festive touch to the town.

The Menz Shed members have hand-crafted 25 brand new Christmas trees, which will soon line the streets,

The initiative took a creative turn when the Lions Club members were invited to the latest Creative Te Puke Forum meeting.