Melvin Jones Fellowship Award recipient Michael Jones with Kiwi Coast Lions president Christine Stewart.
Te Puke identity Michael Jones was recently awarded Lions International’s highest honour.
Named after Lions Clubs International founder Melvin Jones, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is the highest level of recognition and is given to members, or members of the public, who have rendered outstanding community services.
“Michael’s service has been nothing less than outstanding, spanning many years in a variety of roles,” says Te Puke Kiwi Coast Lions Club president Christine Stewart.
Michael has lived his whole life in Te Puke.
His early contributions to the town came as a member of Rotaract and later Te Puke Jaycees where he led various projects in environmental and leadership training.
Michael was a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor from 1998 until 2010 and has held positions as diverse as liquor licensing commissioner, Te Puke High School trustee and Tauranga arts councillor.
He has served on the Te Puke Promotions Committee, advocated for better town planning as an RMA commissioner and Te Puke War Memorial Hall chairman.
More recently he has been an active member of Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway Society developing walkways and cycleways, a Cancer Society volunteer driver and until this year was the Te Puke town crier, a position he held for 30 years.