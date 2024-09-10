Michael was a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor from 1998 until 2010 and has held positions as diverse as liquor licensing commissioner, Te Puke High School trustee and Tauranga arts councillor.

He has served on the Te Puke Promotions Committee, advocated for better town planning as an RMA commissioner and Te Puke War Memorial Hall chairman.

More recently he has been an active member of Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway Society developing walkways and cycleways, a Cancer Society volunteer driver and until this year was the Te Puke town crier, a position he held for 30 years.

His career in the kiwifruit industry led him to key roles within the industry and to serve as a director of the leading co-operative, Baypak, now Eastpack from 1979 until 1992.

He was named Lorna Treloar Memorial Te Puke Citizen of the Year in 2021.

He has a passion for theatre and entertainment and has performed, directed and written for the Te Puke Repertory Society where he is both a patron and a life member.

The award was presented at last month’s Kiwi Coast Lions Club social meeting with district governor Charles Harrison present.

Chef demonstration

Kiwicoast Lions is hosting a fundraising Italian cooking demonstration later this month.

Simone Saglia from The Trading Post will give a demonstration of Italian cooking at a Kiwicoast Lions fundraiser

Simone Saglia from The Trading Post in Paengaroa will give a demonstration of preparing and cooking authentic Italian cuisine with a chance to then taste what has been made.

Simone is from the Piemonte region of Italy and has worked at top-end restaurants in Italy, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The event is at the No 2 Rd Hall on September 22 and is limited to 60 attendees. Tickets are $30 per person by contacting Anne on 021 77 1909.

There will also be a raffle, refreshments and an afternoon tea. All funds raised will be donated to Te Puke Gymsport.



