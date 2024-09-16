Advertisement
Te Puke Intermediate School marks Wig Wednesday

Last Wednesday was Wig Wednesday at Te Puke Intermediate School.

Te Puke Intermediate School was a sea of whacky wigs and vibrant hairdos as students and staff rallied together for Wig Wednesday last week.

Wig Wednesday is a nationwide event supporting the Child Cancer Foundation.

The initiative was brought to the school by Kyrian Atkinson, a student who has been on his own journey with child cancer.

“Child cancer is something that affects many families,” Kyrian told the school. “It’s sad, but also fun. You learn new skills while running through the journey, and sometimes, you even get to have Maccas. True fact by the way, Mum got so much bad food for me because I was stubborn and wouldn’t eat the hospital food because it tasted like cardboard.”

Kyrian’s heartfelt words resonated with the school community as he expressed gratitude for the support he had received throughout his journey.

“I would like to say a giant thank you to all the people who have supported the Child Cancer Foundation and Wig Wednesday. It made a massive difference in my life, and my family’s life, to have you guys there with me and my mum.”

The school embraced the opportunity to support the cause, holding a gold coin donation day where students wore their own clothes and donned their wildest wigs or hairstyles.

The event raised just over $500, all of which will go to the Child Cancer Foundation to help families affected by the disease.

Deputy principal Kellie Jepsen praised the school community’s effort.

“It was fantastic to see so many students get involved and show their support for such a worthy cause. The generosity of our school community has truly made a difference.”

With Kyrian’s inspiring journey at the heart of the event, Wig Wednesday at Te Puke Intermediate was not just about having fun with creative hair, but about coming together in solidarity for a cause that impacts families across New Zealand, said Kellie.


