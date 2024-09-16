Last Wednesday was Wig Wednesday at Te Puke Intermediate School.

Te Puke Intermediate School was a sea of whacky wigs and vibrant hairdos as students and staff rallied together for Wig Wednesday last week.

Wig Wednesday is a nationwide event supporting the Child Cancer Foundation.

The initiative was brought to the school by Kyrian Atkinson, a student who has been on his own journey with child cancer.

“Child cancer is something that affects many families,” Kyrian told the school. “It’s sad, but also fun. You learn new skills while running through the journey, and sometimes, you even get to have Maccas. True fact by the way, Mum got so much bad food for me because I was stubborn and wouldn’t eat the hospital food because it tasted like cardboard.”

Kyrian’s heartfelt words resonated with the school community as he expressed gratitude for the support he had received throughout his journey.