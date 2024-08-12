Advertisement
Te Puke High School students’ learning while white water rafting

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
Student leaders from Te Puke High School went white water rafting as part of a team-building trip.

Throughout the year, Te Puke High School senior leaders have been fundraising for a trip to develop their teamwork, decision-making and communication skills. With help from Trevelyan’s Pack & Cool, the students took part in a day of white water rafting, rescues and rock climbing.

White water rafting was a new experience for most students and Rotorua Rafting took the group for a series of runs and rescues down the Kaituna and over the world famous 7m Tutea Falls.

Student Juliet wrote:

“This was my first time going rafting, I was really nervous of going and was kinda second guessing it but I’m so glad that I went. One thing that I got out of it was that you don’t need to be the best and have tons of experience with the outdoors, as long as you have a really supportive team there to help you and make the experience more comfortable and fun. It had been a long since I took part in such an exciting outdoor activity, but it was a really amazing experience, and I would definitely go again.”

Student Nevaeh:

“I really really enjoyed it. Getting to engage with the other leaders made me realise how lucky we are to be leaders. To been able to getting to go on this trip and having fun, I also learnt more about myself and opened up to new things. Water rafting was such an amazing experience that I never thought I would do, especially on a cold rainy day.”

