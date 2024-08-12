Student leaders from Te Puke High School went white water rafting as part of a team-building trip.

Throughout the year, Te Puke High School senior leaders have been fundraising for a trip to develop their teamwork, decision-making and communication skills. With help from Trevelyan’s Pack & Cool, the students took part in a day of white water rafting, rescues and rock climbing.

White water rafting was a new experience for most students and Rotorua Rafting took the group for a series of runs and rescues down the Kaituna and over the world famous 7m Tutea Falls.

Student Juliet wrote:

“This was my first time going rafting, I was really nervous of going and was kinda second guessing it but I’m so glad that I went. One thing that I got out of it was that you don’t need to be the best and have tons of experience with the outdoors, as long as you have a really supportive team there to help you and make the experience more comfortable and fun. It had been a long since I took part in such an exciting outdoor activity, but it was a really amazing experience, and I would definitely go again.”

Student Nevaeh: