Te Puke High School students Mahuta Harrison-Walker and Cezanne Nathan had a go working at a quarry.

Stevenson Poplar Lane Quarry and Te Puke High School have teamed up to give interested students the opportunity to get a taste of what it would be like when working in a quarry.

“Hands-on and real experience are some of the best ways to learn first hand what working life can look and feel like,” says Gateway co-ordinator Isabelle Vosse.

“Both boys loved this experience, returning at the end of the day feeling positive.

“One of the highlights was experiencing the thrill of when the explosives team came in to blast an area. This was something they admitted that they had only ever seen on a screen.

“Te Puke High School would like to thank Stevenson for providing students with this experience, exposure to a significant industry that is in our backyard.”