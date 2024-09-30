Senior dance students from Te Puke High School attended the annual Huihui/Collide Dance Festival in Taupō recently.
At its heart, Huihui is about connections – connections with other young dancers, schools and studios, teachers, industry professional and tertiary providers, says dance teacher Jennifer Cram.
“Huihui invites all young people to make these connections and fundamentally believes that all young people can bond through dance,” she says.
Students were able to participate in a performance evening and learn from industry professionals such as Andrew Cesan, Courtnee Amorangi and Sarah Foster-Sproull.
“Te Puke High School’s dance students were incredibly confident in bringing themselves to the stage, showcasing their own choreography and being able to perform many different styles of dance.”