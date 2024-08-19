She said the lead characters and ensemble have spent a lot of time and energy learning lines, moves, songs and dances.

“We have a great cast who have worked together really well to bring this show to life for our community.”

Ally Wells is a seasoned performer, and is playing the role of Fiona in her final production at Te Puke High School.

She says she is grateful for the support from everyone in the arts.

“It’s such an incredible experience being on stage with these talented leads, and just like Fiona’s famous line, ‘this is how a dream comes true’.”

The unveiling of this year’s production was a performance in itself, with arts leaders Lydia Williams-Stewart and Andy Skiffington building suspense through social media videos.

A huge audience patiently waited and celebrated the final reveal.

Andy will take on the role of Lord Farquuad. Being an arts leader has made being part of the production an even more meaningful experience, he says.

“I’m a role model for younger students, so by stepping out of my comfort zone and putting myself out there, I have been able to show other students that it isn’t such a scary thing”.

He encourages others to do the same.

Rehearsals in full swing.

“A few mis-steps or wrong notes aren’t the end of the world and there are so many people there to support you every step of the way”.

Director Toni Henderson is returning to Te Puke High School for a second year, after an incredible 2023 season of High School Musical - On Stage.

Toni recently directed a full season of CATS for Stage Right Theatre, and had the pleasure of working with dance teacher and choreographer Jennifer Cram as part of the cast as well as musical teacher and musical and technical director Josh Crump in the band.

“I love working with the Te Puke High School students, they are all eager to learn, give things a go and have some fun,” she says.

“Toni is an incredible asset and role model to the community, already doing preparations for the four shows she will direct next year,” says Polly.

Shrek - The Musical will begin its run on August 27 with a gala event, followed by five shows August 28-31.

There will also be a special matinee performance - as well as an evening show - on August 31.

Tickets are available online through Eventfinder. Gala Tickets, which include light refreshments, can be purchased from the Te Puke High School Office. Limited door sales will be available.