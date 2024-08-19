She says she is grateful for the support from everyone in the arts.
“It’s such an incredible experience being on stage with these talented leads, and just like Fiona’s famous line, ‘this is how a dream comes true’.”
The unveiling of this year’s production was a performance in itself, with arts leaders Lydia Williams-Stewart and Andy Skiffington building suspense through social media videos.
A huge audience patiently waited and celebrated the final reveal.
Andy will take on the role of Lord Farquuad. Being an arts leader has made being part of the production an even more meaningful experience, he says.
“I’m a role model for younger students, so by stepping out of my comfort zone and putting myself out there, I have been able to show other students that it isn’t such a scary thing”.
He encourages others to do the same.
“A few mis-steps or wrong notes aren’t the end of the world and there are so many people there to support you every step of the way”.
Director Toni Henderson is returning to Te Puke High School for a second year, after an incredible 2023 season of High School Musical - On Stage.
Toni recently directed a full season of CATS for Stage Right Theatre, and had the pleasure of working with dance teacher and choreographer Jennifer Cram as part of the cast as well as musical teacher and musical and technical director Josh Crump in the band.