As part of this development we held our annual one-mile handicap. Starting outside Sunny’s the route took in Oxford St, Boucher Ave and Jellicoe St back to Sunny’s.

Ava Harston won the handicap, running 40 seconds faster than last year’s event which she won also.

September 8 was AIMS Games cross-country day. We had a number of Harriers runners in the event and all went really well. Sophie Reid ran a beauty with a second place. There are between 150 and 170 in these races and to place in a real achievement.

By now the end of season was nearing. We put two teams in the annual Red Stag Relay at the Redwoods in Rotorua. Our club managed a first and third in the kids event.

September 28 we held our club road championships and with prizegiving at Lumberjacks Palmer Place.

Results: Under 10 boys 2k Troy Parton 1st 8.19. Under 12 boys Ryan Parton 1st 7.19, Domenico Basile 2nd 9.29. Under 14 Jax Harston 1st 3k 11.35, Sam Milham 2nd 12.07, Daniel White 3rd 13.00. Under 16 boys Corin Jack 1st 10.48. Under 12 girls 2k Kaydence Martin 1st 8.25, Ava Harston 2nd 9.13. Under 14 girls Sophie Reid 1st 12.05, Norah Reeve 2nd 13.06, Ella Parton 3rd 13.22. Under 16 girls Clara Brown 1st 12.18, Sophie Vomacka 14.04.

Our last run was an invitation from Tauranga Ramblers club running the popular 8.7km of the Daisy Hardwick.

There was a 3k distance as well. Times: Corin Jack 34.02, Ryan Parton 36.17, Sophie Reid 37.13, Jax Harston 38.45, Sam Milham 41.28, Daniel White 42.05, Clara Brown 42.05. The 3k Troy Parton 13.55, Ella Parton 14.22.

As a club we strive to provide an atmosphere and culture of belonging and inclusiveness. Many of our runners do other sports codes too.

Te Puke Harriers is a very friendly club allowing for different abilities and ages to participate at any level that the member would like. You can even walk the courses. Come and have a go, and check us out.

Training is available six days per week.

This is after school and is provided free of charge, ideal for young Te Puke and Pāpāmoa athletes. Contact us for an introduction, or meet up at Litt Park after school.

Of special note, we are running a programme for runners in track only including sprinting, some running strength and other drills each Wednesday at Litt Park at 5.30pm. Currently there is not a full track and field athletic programme because of a lack of helpers, so I am running a specific track programme. Feel free to come along and give it a go.

■ Call Selwyn for more information phone 0272 518 779.