Te Puke Harriers’ report

The following weekend the North Island cross country championships were held in Taupō. I have never seen so many viruses around in my life and like all clubs, results were not as we expected. Under 10 boys: Troy Parton 3rd, Felix Brown 9th. Under 12 boys: Ryan Parton 2nd. Under 12 girls: Sarah Isaac 6th Maddie James 11th. Under 14 girls: Sophie Reid 10th, Hailey Mennie 17th, Ella Parton 19th. Under 16 girls: Clara Brown 14th.

On July 13, a cross-country run, with Hilary Mclachlan leading the 5km run on her horse, made for a fun day out and something a little different. It looked like Corin Jack was giving the horse a run for its money but that was very short-lived. Afternoon tea was well received and supplied by Hilary afterwards.

On July 20, Tauranga Ramblers hosted the Waikato/BoP cross country championships and again some runners were not there due to winter illness. Results were: Under 10: 7-year-old Troy Parton 3rd: Under 12: brother Ryan 2nd. Under 14 boys: Daniel White 6th. Under 12 girls: Sasha Isaac 2nd, Kaydence Martin 3rd. Under 14 girls: Sophie Reid 6th, Sieana Rowe 9th, Ella Parton 11th. Under 16 girls: Clara Brown 1st.

Te Puke Harriers at Tauranga Ramblers' King of the Hill event earlier this year.

This brings us to the last cross-country event of the 2024 season, where we hosted Tauranga Ramblers and the Whakatāne club. The run was a 3km open handicap race around the Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway in Te Puke. Handicap and relays are really good as they tend to equalise everyone. Te Puke actual times were, Corin Jack 10:31, Clara Brown 11:41 and Jax Harston also 11:41 and they started together. For her age, Clara is rated highly in New Zealand middle-distance running. Other times: 9-year-old Ryan Parton 11:53, Daniel White 12:37, Ella Parton 13:09, Sarah Isaac 13:57, Sieana Rowe 14:08, Kaydence Martin 14:36, Troy Parton 15:01, Dominico Basil 15:40, Ava Harston 16:16. Next, but not least was myself 19:17. Gone are the days when I used to complete 3km around the 9-minute mark. These times will give our Te Puke people an idea how fast some of our kids can go around this cool pathway.

We now enter into the road running season for the remaining two months of the 2014 season.

We have approximately 25 runners at Te Puke Harriers, all training at different levels, some for competition and also a percentage wanting fitness for other sports.

There are more girls than boys at the moment.

Te Puke Harriers has a really strong athletic base and amazing parent support.

We have other clubs asking the question: how do we do it? Some children are not so keen on team sports and we are aware these kids want to feel belonging and included, and we as a club strive to provide that atmosphere and culture.

As usual afternoon teas are shared, and I do wonder if that’s the reason why the kids come for the run.

Te Puke Harriers is a very friendly club allowing for different abilities and ages to participate at any level that the member would like. You can even walk the courses. Come and have a go, and check us out.

Training is available six days a week with a very experienced accredited Athletics NZ coach. This is after school and is provided free of charge, ideal for our young Te Puke and Papamoa athletes.

Contact us for an introduction. Or meet up at Litt Park after School.

■ Ph Selwyn for more information: 027 251 8779.



