Runners from Te Puke Harriers.

The first two months of the Te Puke Harriers’ 2024 season has passed quickly.

The first run at Centennial Park on April 6 was a 1500m cross country run. Experienced runners ran four laps and our younger and newer members one lap. This was an introduction to learn what cross country is about, following markers, pacing yourself and having fun at the same time.

Our second run was also on a marked cross country course in Te Puke.

The following weekend our members entered Tauranga Rambler Harrier’s King and Queen of the Mountain racer club. This event was open to anyone in the country.

Under 15-year-olds had a race part way up Mauao, roughly 2km. Girls 11yrs and under: Madeline James 3rd, Emily Cox 7th, Ally Goldsack 9th. Girls 12-15yrs: Sophie Reid 3rd, Sieana Rowe 4th, Ella Parton 5th. Boys 11 and under: Ryan Parton 1st, Troy Parton 4th, Domenico Basile 5th. 12-15 boys: Sam Milham 10th, Daniel White 11th.

On April 27 the club headed to a property on Kaitemako Rd, Welcome Bay. We all ran up hill (not me I had to walk) to the top of the paper road, turned and came down to continue around a 2km cross country course. This beautiful farmland run was followed by a quick swim in a natural cold water stream, and afternoon tea.

On May 4 the club run started at Pāpāmoa Hills, where our runners ran through a combination of gravel, road and farmland, taking in the wonderful views from Summerhill Park.

The following weekend our run took us to a property on Clark Rd. The owner, Paul, takes us all on his motorbike and runners follow for the run with a few branching off and following markers back to base. Afternoon tea provided of which is always greatly appreciated.

The last run of this segment was the Tauranga Open hosted by the Tauranga Ramblers. Results: Under 10 girls Zoe Speedy 3rd, Emily Cox 5th. Under 10 boys 7-year-old Troy Parton 3rd, Under 12 girls Sarah Isaac 2nd, Sacha Isaac 6th and Kaydence Martin 9th. Under 12 boys 9-year-old Ryan Parton 2nd, Domenico Basile 9th. Under 14 girls 11-year-old Sophie Reid 4th, Sieana Rowe 5th and Hailey Mennie 6th. Under 14 boys Sam Milham 9th.

We are not all about competition, there is also a strong emphasis on participation and offering an opportunity to enjoy and learn about the sport of running.

There are competition avenues for those who are keen, but this is not compulsory.

Opportunities include events such as Waikato/BOP Road Championships, Waikato/BOP Cross Country and, North Island Cross Country Championships which are open to any of our runners to enter.

We have 25 runners involved and more girls than boys at the moment, from 8 years to teenagers.

Te Puke Harriers club has a really strong athletic base with amazing parent support. We have other clubs asking how we do it.

Some children are not so keen on team sports and we are aware that these kids still want to belong and include, and we as a club, strive to provide that atmosphere and culture.

A big part of our club runs is the shared afternoon teas and I do wonder if that’s the reason why the kids come for the run.

Not only do the kids love to sample some homemade baking, it’s also a time for connection, which is really important.

Te Puke Harriers is a very friendly club allowing for different abilities and ages to participate at any level. You can even walk the courses. Come and have a go, and check us out.

■ Training is available six days per week from NZ accredited athletic oach Selwyn Mawkes. Training is after school and is provided free of charge in Te Puke and Pāpāmoa.

For more, phone Selwyn on 027 251 8779.



