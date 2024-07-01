Te Puke gain revenge over Greerton Marist

Grady Forbes caught in the tackle.

Both teams scored four tries in the opening 40 minutes with the hosts holding a two points advantage at half time.

Jack Hollinshead scored two of his four tries before the break with Te Puke’s Brad Armstrong and Kolinio Gonabale scoring the others.

Three tries without reply saw the Pirates’ lead extend to 45-24 with 17 minutes remaining in the game. The last 10 minutes belonged to Greerton Marist, who closed to within seven points, but couldn’t find the try that could have drawn the game.

Hollinshead’s four tries saw him win his side’s man of the match award. The other Te Puke try scorer was Asivorosi Tuisasaki with Fletcher Carpenter adding five conversions.

The win also saw Te Puke take the Jordan Cup from Greerton.

Taine Craig-Ranga makes the break that led to Te Puke’s first try.

Next Saturday Te Puke host Whakarewarewa.

Te Puna, who are the defending premier titleholders ensured that they remain firmly in contention for a semi-final spot, after they beat Rangataua at Maramatanga Park, winning 36-19.

Tauranga Sports had a fruitless trip to Rotorua after Whakarewarewa grabbed the win points on offer with a 30-26 victory.

The weekend results set up an intriguing finish to the Baywide preliminary competition. With Te Puke Sports and Greerton Marist looking assured of playoff berths, Tauranga Sports, Te Puna and Whakarewarewa will battle out the last two positions.

Three Colts matches rounded the Baywide long weekend action. Mount Maunganui defeated a game Te Puke Sports 48-19 on Thursday evening. Greerton Marist and Tauranga Sports were unable to be separated with the match ending at 24 all, while Te Puna posted a solid 40-17 win over Kahukura.

BOPRU AR Plus Club Rugby Results

BOPRU Premiership

Te Puke Sports 45 Greerton Marist 38, Whakarewarewa 30 Tauranga Sports 26, Te Puna 36 Rangataua 19.

Points Table: Te Puke Sports 54, Greerton Marist 46, Tauranga Sports 40, Te Puna 39, Whakarewarewa 39, Rangataua 25.

BOPRU Colts/U85kg

Mount Maunganui 48 Te Puke Sports 19, Greerton Marist 24 Tauranga Sports 24, Te Puna 40 Kahukura 17, Papamoa the bye.

Points Table: Mount Maunganui 55, Te Puna 39, Greerton Marist 34, Papamoa 21, Tauranga Sports 19, Te Puke Sports 13 Kahukura 9.

