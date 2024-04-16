Te Puke Fire Report

Te Puke volunteer fireflighters carry out a training exercise.

Emergency calls this year to date: 79.

There have been 10 calls in the past fortnight.

Of those, two were false alarms, two were to motor vehicle crashes where no extrication was required, and three were to fires, including a car fire outside Super Liquor on April 6.

We also had two medical calls, both sadly fatal.

One of these at Te Matai Rd also created a call for the Whangamatā truck to respond, so we assume there is an identical address in their area.

We also had a call to a horse stuck in the estuary off Bethlehem Rd in Tauranga. Our rescue truck responded to assist Tauranga trucks with personnel. After about an hour the horse was freed without any apparent ill-effects.

The featured photo is from one of our recent training nights - a mock-up of a vehicle crash with multiple patients. Crews can be seen applying V struts to stabilise the vehicle and prevent it moving or rolling over. The person at bottom right of the photograph is a volunteer “patient”.

Once the “patients” were “rescued” we proceeded to completely destroy both vehicles by cutting them up using various techniques and allowing all brigade members present to practise their skills.

