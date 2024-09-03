Te Puke fire report: New shed officially opened

TECT – Our largest individual contributor with a sizeable grant that equated to just under half of the original cost estimate. TECT provides a crucial source of funding for all sorts of community projects, and I believe the wider Bay of Plenty would be lost without them.

Seeka Kiwifruit – Our second largest supporter, providied a large sum to get us under way and was fully supportive from the start.

Travis Donaldson from Central Contracting Ltd, who provided us with use of himself, his digger, Bobcat and truck over a period of almost two weeks. His invoice was clearly just a fraction of what it should have been.

The rural property owners of Te Puke district – when we needed additional funding to complete the project a Rural Delivery mail appeal resulted in an overwhelming and deeply humbling level of support that allowed us to get over the line. You are all truly amazing.

Western Bay Emergency Services Golf Tournament – the organisers run a fantastic event that provides a strong boost to our local emergency services.

Eastpack and Trevelyan’s provided financial assistance as did another 25 local businesses that helped in various and significant ways, either financially or with donated or reduced-cost labour. We could not have finished the shed without their support. They will be acknowledged with a sign at the fire station.

We have had 12 calls in the last fortnight.

Four have been false alarms and three have been medical calls with none fatal.

There were three fires – two potential structure fires, fortunately with minimal damage, and a car fire in Malyon St.

Two motor vehicle crashes, thankfully neither serious although one, in Jocelyn St, could have been. A driver appeared to lose control in Jocelyn St after exiting Te Puke New World, ricocheted off a ute on the street, went through the garden back into the car park then collided with another four parked vehicles.

Fortunately nobody was hurt and we believe the driver was not seriously injured.

Check out the Brigade Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Te.Puke.Fire.Brigade