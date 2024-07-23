If you are clearing vegetation on your rural property, you can find out if a fire permit is required at https://www.checkitsalright.nz/.

There is also advice on how to safely carry out a burn pile on your property, prevent fire from escaping, and minimise the risk of property damage and harm to others.

Always check the local fire danger level before you light. You need to be extremely careful if the fire danger level is very high or extreme, although this time of year is usually okay.

Notify your neighbours in advance including how long the burn may go for, and provide your contact details.

Notify Fire and Emergency NZ via https://www.checkitsalright.nz/ when you’re ready to light to avoid unnecessary 111 calls from neighbours or passers-by.

We recommend you notify us if the fire will be lit near to a forest, road or area with houses nearby, where a member of the public would be able see tall flames/smoke or if the fire will burn overnight.

The website is really user-friendly and covers all types of fire including camp fires, incinerators, cultural cooking fires, fire pits and braziers and fireworks etc.



