Te Puke fire report - find out process for clearing vegetation and fires on rural properties

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has had 10 calls in the past fortnight.

Emergency calls as at July 23: 165.

We have had 10 calls in the last fortnight.

One was to a serious motor vehicle crash on Pyes Pā Rd on Monday evening.

We were called due to people being trapped in two vehicles, but the Tauranga brigade had successfully gained access to both vehicles and patients had been extricated, so in the end we were not required.

We have also had four false alarms, five vegetation fires, all controlled burns with just one to be extinguished as it had spread beyond planned limits.

If you are clearing vegetation on your rural property, you can find out if a fire permit is required at https://www.checkitsalright.nz/.

There is also advice on how to safely carry out a burn pile on your property, prevent fire from escaping, and minimise the risk of property damage and harm to others.

Always check the local fire danger level before you light. You need to be extremely careful if the fire danger level is very high or extreme, although this time of year is usually okay.

Notify your neighbours in advance including how long the burn may go for, and provide your contact details.

Notify Fire and Emergency NZ via https://www.checkitsalright.nz/ when you’re ready to light to avoid unnecessary 111 calls from neighbours or passers-by.

We recommend you notify us if the fire will be lit near to a forest, road or area with houses nearby, where a member of the public would be able see tall flames/smoke or if the fire will burn overnight.

The website is really user-friendly and covers all types of fire including camp fires, incinerators, cultural cooking fires, fire pits and braziers and fireworks etc.


