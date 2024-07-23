Emergency calls as at July 23: 165.
We have had 10 calls in the last fortnight.
One was to a serious motor vehicle crash on Pyes Pā Rd on Monday evening.
We were called due to people being trapped in two vehicles, but the Tauranga brigade had successfully gained access to both vehicles and patients had been extricated, so in the end we were not required.
We have also had four false alarms, five vegetation fires, all controlled burns with just one to be extinguished as it had spread beyond planned limits.