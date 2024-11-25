Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade update.

Emergency calls as at November 25: 277

We had an unusual call last week to rescue a seagull trapped on the pedestrian crossing pole in Jellicoe St. The bird appeared to have swallowed a fish hook attached to fishing line, which must have become entangled in the pole.

A ladder up the pole and some gloves and we were able to free the bird to the amusement of onlookers and café patrons nearby. The bird did not look well so we took it to the vets, who were very helpful, to take the appropriate action.

It was one of 12 calls in the past fortnight.