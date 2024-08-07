Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has attended 177 calls so far this year.

We have had a busy fortnight with 12 calls.

There were three car fires. One on Saturday morning was a stolen vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road and set alight. Unfortunately, the fire quickly ignited an adjacent shelterbelt, and, in turn, spread to a self-propelled orchard sprayer parked by the shelter. Upon arrival, we were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby shed, which suffered only minor exterior heat damage.

The offenders’ irresponsible actions resulted in the total loss of two vehicles, about 20m of shelterbelt plus minor damage to a shed and a curtain side truck trailer. It also took around three hours of our Saturday morning, although the crew enjoyed a late breakfast in front of the station once we had cleaned up.

As well as the car fires, we had three false alarms and a smoke alarm activation at a kiwifruit workers’ accommodation, caused by burnt food.