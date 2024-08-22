The lunch will be held on each of the festival dates at 1200 Maniatutu Rd, with tickets (bookings essential) selling for $30.

Also sparking interest is an inaugural Gardens on Wheels event, which has been organised by the BOP Sustainable Endeavours Charity Trust in collaboration with the festival team.

Organiser Karen Summerhays says this free community event will be a public display of all sorts of gardens on all sorts of wheels.

“The criteria will be: does it have wheels, with a garden on top? If so, you’re in,” Karen says.

Part of Te Puke’s Queen St will be sectioned off for the fun-filled event, which will be held from 10am until 3.30pm on Sunday, November 17. There will be prizes for exhibitor categories, plus exhibitors can sell items beside their displays.

Marc says what’s expected is a showcase of clever and quirky garden design and artistic flair, with gardens atop all sorts, from tricycles’ back trays – yes there will be a children’s section - to car boots, to wheelbarrow, to trailers to the back of utes.

“It’s going to be a great day, with a garden market, food and coffee, a garden wheels parade at noon, and miniature garden displays as well as whatever wheeled gardens people turn up with. It’s not too late to get your ideas together.”

Meanwhile, Marc says Te Puke people can look forward to a garden and art trail (sponsored by Palmers Bethlehem) that will include some newcomers as well as long-time favourites – both generally and locally. The latter includes Gael Blaymires’ daffodil garden which was not in the last festival although had featured previously. Another firm favourite available to visit again is Ron and Pat Howie’s garden.

Newcomers include Andrew and Annemarie’s food forest.

Marc says the festival’s perimeters have changed slightly this year. The northernmost gardens are in Whakamarama and Ōmokoroa, not Katikati, as in the past, and stretching down to encompass Pukehina and Pongakawa.

Marc says the festival's perimeters have changed slightly this year. The northernmost gardens are in Whakamarama and Ōmokoroa, not Katikati, as in the past, and stretching down to encompass Pukehina and Pongakawa.




