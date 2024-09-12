Patrollers are always sent out in pairs to keep ears and eyes open as to what is happening in the community.

Training is given to all patrollers, who can choose their hours to suit, and there are no patrols after 11pm.

Patrollers use a dedicated community patrol car fitted with equipment that allows them to stay in contact with police.

Patrollers never leave the car, but report problems to the police and then sit and observe as much as possible, answering any queries the police may have.

At times patrollers may be asked by the police to perform various tasks. Many times, there is little to report. Having the signwritten car out and about is often a deterrent to those who may have ideas of creating mischief.

In the unlikely event of a civil emergency, patrollers may be called on to help police and other civil emergency agencies.

Sergeant Mike Owen, of Te Puke, says the community patrols work alongside the police and assist by being extra eyes and ears.

“They patrol hotspots for us and feed back any suspicious activity or incident they come across,” he says.

“They are valuable for us as we can’t be everywhere at once.”

He says it is an ideal organisation for anyone wanting to give back to the community.

The car has been donated by several kiwifruit industry-related businesses.

Petrol for the vehicle is paid for through donations from the public or fundraising.

For further information email tepuke@cpnz.org.nz or phone co-ordinator Gig on 027 430 6386 or Jan on 021 303 323.



