Te Puke Community Market is back.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, Te Puke’s Community Market is happening on Saturday.

Dale Snell is from the organisers, Made in Te Puke Trust.

“We’ve had a few requests so we thought we’d give it another run for the summer,” she says. “We just want to keep it in the same low-key community format that we’ve always done it and see how it goes.”

The last market was just before lockdown in 2020. Covid-19 restrictions and requirements the following summer made it impractical to restart the markets and after that Dale says there didn’t seem to be the demand.

“We didn’t think there was a need for it with Pāpāmoa and Maketū [markets] so never really thought about it, but suddenly people were asking. People approached me in the street and people I bumped into at the markets that I visit.”