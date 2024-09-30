Te Ara Kahikatea Inc has been granted $2500 to go towards the creation of a new walkway connection.

When grant applications totalling more than $21,000 are received, but only $11,000 is available, something has to give.

That was the situation Te Puke Community Board faced when considering grant applications at its meeting last week.

Grant applications had been submitted by the Te Puke branch of Community Patrols New Zealand ($2500), 247 Health and Fitness ($5000), Parent to Parent Coastal Bay of Plenty ($10,000), Rangiuru Sports Club ($1200) and Te Ara Kahikatea Inc ($2500).

An application for a grant of $8000 from Made in Te Puke Trust was withdrawn prior to the meeting.

Councillor Andy Wichers suggested the merits of each application be considered against the board’s criteria before any discussion about whether each grant would be approved in full or in part was made.