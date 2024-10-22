There have been nine burglaries and two vehicles stolen around Te Puke in the past fortnight

There have been nine burglaries and two vehicles stolen around Te Puke in the past fortnight

A 35-year-old Te Puke man who was already facing nine charges relating to burglary, assault and shoplifting has now been charged in relation to nine more alleged burglary and theft offences. He has been remanded in custody.

Two other people were arrested over the weekend on warrants issued by the court after allegedly failing to appear for their original court date.

In the past fortnight, there have been nine burglaries – five in the rural area and four in Te Puke town – and two vehicles have been stolen.

Significant roadworks have started on No 1 Rd and it is timely to remind drivers to take care in and around the roadworks, to stick to the speed limit and to be respectful and courteous to the roading staff.

It is also worth letting drivers know that there is an automatic licence suspension for anyone caught driving at 51km/h or more over a temporary speed limit such as that associated with roadworks.