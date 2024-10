The car wash team.

Ocktoberfest at Te Puke Baptist Church on Saturday was another huge success.

Senior pastor Josiah Carr says the number of visitors to the well-established annual event was up on last year.

There was entertainment from Te Puke Gymsport, Te Puke Dance Studio and the band In Transit as well as a puppet show, car wash, food and balloon animal making.

There was plenty of food on offer.

Money raised by the event goes towards youth initiatives in the community with a call for grant applications likely to go out early in the new year.