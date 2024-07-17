A trial by Western Bay of Plenty District Council is under way to gauge the benefits of using car-mounted cameras to enforce parking regulations.

A trial by Western Bay of Plenty District Council is under way to gauge the benefits of using car-mounted cameras to enforce parking regulations.

Increased aggression towards parking officers is one of the reasons Western Bay of Plenty District Council is testing a different way of enforcing parking regulations.

Roving parking cameras are being tried in Te Puke and Katikati to see if they would be of benefit.

The three-month trial by Western Bay of Plenty District Council will use the Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system already used by a number of councils, including Tauranga City Council.

High-resolution cameras will capture licence plates and GPS locations of parked cars, to identify those that have parked for longer than the designated time limit, or that are parked illegally, for instance on yellow lines. No tickets will be issued as a result of the trial.

Council is exploring the technology for a number of reasons, says Sophie Scholes, the council’s compliance support team leader.