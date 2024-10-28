Advertisement
T20 drama: Te Puke suffer narrow loss, Hawks 1 and Cadets 2nd XI game a tie

Western Bay's T20 competition produced a second tie in as many weeks on Saturday.

Mathematicians would scratch their heads in amazement with a second successive tie in the Classic Builders division one and two T20 competition on Saturday. Even more unlikely is that one team were involved in both games.

Following on from last weekend’s Hawks 1 v Pāpāmoa tied result, Hawks 1 and Cadets 2nd XI were unable to be separated after the regulation 20 overs a side.

Hawks batted first and reached 135 for the loss of seven wickets. Pambir Singh led the way with 40 not out. Cadets’ reply also ended on 135 with six wickets still in hand. Cooper Hurley hit a valuable half-century to anchor his team’s innings.

The encounter then went to a super over to decide the win points on offer. Hawks lost two wickets before the Cadets 2nd XI hit the winning runs to take out the match.

Cadets’ third team cruised to the easiest win of the weekend competition. Hawks 2 were restricted to 131/6 with Tejveer Dhaliwal top scoring with an unbeaten 38 runs.

Daniel Anderton simply belted his side to a nine-wicket victory in hammering an unbeaten 91 off just 62 balls. His big score included 15 boundaries.

In the second round of games on the day, Hawks’ first team were again involved in another nail-biter when they met Te Puke in the afternoon round of play.

Hawks got away to a flyer before Te Puke introduced ND Women Under 19 player Brittany Jenkins. The sixth-change bowler pulled back a potentially big target in taking three wickets for 28 runs, with Hawks reaching 158 for the loss of eight wickets.

Simon Eves picked up the challenge and kept his side in the hunt for victory with 85 runs before dismissal. Te Puke needed 13 runs to win and with two balls remaining, they were only four from their target when Simon Eves was caught. Needing a boundary for victory, the last ball produced only two runs, with Te Puke falling one run short of a tied result.

WBOPCA Results

Classic Builders division one and two T20, October 26

Round five

Katikati 154/3 (Brody Gilroy 68, Ben Warren 51no) lost to Baaj Sports1 155/3 (Yogesh Yogi 77no)

Te Puke 127/3 (Brydon Rhodes 52) lost to Baaj Sports 2 128/4 (Navpreet Singh 36no)

Hawks 1 135/7 (Pambir Singh 40no) v Cadets 2nd XI 135/6 – Cadets won super over

Hawks 2 131/6 (Tejveer Dhaliwal b38no) lost to Cadets 3rd XI 132/1 (Daniel Anderton 91no)

United Indians 1 177/4 defeated Mount Maunganui 3rd XI 121/6 (Hunter Payne 47)

Greerton 137/9 (Paul Reyneke 37) lost to Pāpāmoa 138/7 (Ryan Douglas 46)

Sher E Punjab 128/8 (Inderjit Singh 40) lost to Tauranga Boys’ College 130/2 (Nick Smith 70no, Senuka Hewa Alankarage 36)

United Indians 2 defeated Mount Maunganui 2nd XI

Round six

Cadets 3rd XI 87 (Grant Manners 39) lost to Baaj Sports 1 88/4 (Gurinder Singh 51)

Baaj Sports 2 156/7 (Kulwinder Singh 41; Jack Veale 4/23) defeated Cadets 2nd XI 128/7 (Marshall Flint 30; Jasdeep Sidhu 3/12)

Hawks 1 158/8 (Kuljit Singh 78no; Brittany Jenkins 3/28) defeated Te Puke 157/6 (Simon Eves 85)

Hawks 2 172/5 (Tejveer Dhaliwal 44no) defeated Katikati 126 (Ben Warren 30; Varun Saini 3/13)

Mount Maunganui 3rd XI 103/8 (Saad Shah 32; Jaspreet Singh 3/10) lost to Pāpāmoa 104/6

Sher E Punjab 176/5 (Bivek Singh 64, Kala Singh 51) defeated United Indians 2 62 (Gurlal Singh 3/10)

Greerton 129/7 (Israel Turner 47; Mandeep Singh 3/18) lost to United Indians 1 134/2 (Bikram Singh 71no)

Tauranga Boys’ College defeated Mount Maunganui 2nd XI

