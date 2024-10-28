Western Bay's T20 competition produced a second tie in as many weeks on Saturday.

Western Bay Cricket

Mathematicians would scratch their heads in amazement with a second successive tie in the Classic Builders division one and two T20 competition on Saturday. Even more unlikely is that one team were involved in both games.

Following on from last weekend’s Hawks 1 v Pāpāmoa tied result, Hawks 1 and Cadets 2nd XI were unable to be separated after the regulation 20 overs a side.

Hawks batted first and reached 135 for the loss of seven wickets. Pambir Singh led the way with 40 not out. Cadets’ reply also ended on 135 with six wickets still in hand. Cooper Hurley hit a valuable half-century to anchor his team’s innings.

The encounter then went to a super over to decide the win points on offer. Hawks lost two wickets before the Cadets 2nd XI hit the winning runs to take out the match.