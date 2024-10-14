“In 2021, Shaun received a Distinguished Service Award,” says Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club’s chairman, Jim Pearson. “Becoming a life member marks another significant milestone in his journey since starting as a lifeguard. He should be incredibly proud,”

Shaun’s list of contributions includes roles as a board/committee member, club captain, patrol captain and lifeguard committee member.

He has been a passionate competitor for 16 years and a SAR squad member for 16 years. Shaun has also served as a competition official, event water safety/first aider for over 20 years and was the national event water safety manager for three years.

In 2010 he was named the New Zealand Lottery Grants Board Surf Lifeguard of the Year for his dedication and passion to surf lifesaving during the 2009-2010 season.

“We are deeply grateful for Shaun’s incredible legacy of service, and we thank him for his ongoing dedication and commitment to our club and to surf lifesaving,” says Jim.

At the national excellence awards, Jo Miller was also honoured with the prestigious Surf Official of the Year award and also received a Distinguished Service Award.

Jim commends Jo’s unwavering dedication to the club, particularly in officiating, and the lasting impact she’s made on the surf lifesaving community.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Jo as a member, and we deeply appreciate her invaluable contributions,” he says. “We’d like to extend a massive congratulations to Jo.”

Jo has been instrumental in officiating numerous surf competitions, mentoring officials, and continuously supporting the club’s operations with a level of dedication that sets her apart.

“Both Shaun and Jo embody the true spirit of surf life saving. We are immensely proud of their outstanding achievements and grateful for all they continue to do for our club and the wider community,” says Jim.