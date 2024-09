Lehmber says that gave people more time to enjoy the food at several roadside stalls and meant the parade returned to the temple in good time.

“The people I talked to from the wider community, they were very happy and they are enjoying it every year,” he says.

Religious preacher Hardev Singh.

He says he wants to say “thank you” on behalf of the association.

“We are very thankful to everybody from the wider community and we invite them to join us again next year.”

He says he is also happy to hear from anyone who may have suggestions as to how the parade might be improved.

Nagar Kirtan is the Sikh custom of processional singing of holy hymns through a community. Nagar means neighbourhood and kirtan describes the singing of devotional hymns.