Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade: Enter now for kiwifruit-themed floats

The Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade is on November 30.

Anyone intending to enter a float in this year’s Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade needs to get their creative juices flowing sharpish.

Slightly earlier than usual this year, the parade is now less than three weeks away.

“Entries have started to come in, but we are conscious that the float parade is a week earlier than usual and if people are still thinking about it, but haven’t quite got their plan together, then now is the time to get their plan together,” says Sally Benning of EPIC Te Puke.

The theme of the parade this year is a celebration of kiwifruit and Kiwiana.

“So it’s anything Kiwiana, New Zealand, kiwifruit.

“Other than that, the emphasis is on getting your creative juices going for the floats. We all know it’s a wonderful event, with lots of prizes, the usual categories and a trophy to the overall winner.”

As well as floats, Sally is keen to see a variety of unusual cars or other vehicles in the parade, but asks that owners who want to take part let organisers know beforehand by emailing events@epictepuke.co.nz.

The whole event will have a little extra this year with a market and food stalls in Jubilee Park after the parade.

“We’ll also do the prizegiving there as well, so people can make more of a day of it, have lunch and walk down to the market so, there’s a little bit more going on, which is something new for us this year.”

To help boost the Te Puke Foodbank stocks, people are asked to take along a non-perishable food donation.

Sally says it is also time to put the call out for someone to sit alongside Santa at the parade.

Traditionally that seat goes to someone from the community who is deserving.

“We don’t want to put out any particular criteria, it’s just for a deserving child or a child who’s had a challenging year,” says Sally.

“It’s been quite a thrill for children in the past, and their family will be there.”

The parade is on November 30, starting at 11am, with December 7 the rain date.

Float parade categories and prizes:

Affco Rangiuru — Community Organisations: 1st $400, 2nd $200, 3rd $100, highly commended $25

Zespri International — Business and Industry Category: (included daycares) 1st $400, 2nd $200, 3rd $100, HC $25

Towbar Guy — Education (Schools): 1st $400, 2nd $200, 3rd $100, HC $25

DMS Progrowers — Supreme Theme Prize: $600 and the Te Puke Jewellers Trophy.

All prizes are in EPIC Te Puke Dollars.

