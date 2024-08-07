Sally Gardiner aiming to be Zespri’s first female grower director

For the last six years of her 15 at Zespri, Sally was the supply chain general manager.

“I’ve worked in post-harvest as well, I worked at Zespri and I have a good understanding of the market.”

In 2015, with a business partner, she created a horticultural innovation company, Start Afresh, which aims to address gaps in scientific understanding and offer practical application in the production and post-harvest horticultural sectors. It has three main activities, horticultural investment, applied research and insight and training and education.

She is also on the New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI) executive committee.

“I’ve got a very broad understanding of the industry that I think is unique,” she says.

She believes it is necessary to take a long term perspective of where the kiwifruit industry is going.

“We have to be, long term, sustainable and prosperous both financially and environmentally and with our people, so it’s about taking that long term view and then thinking ‘what’s best for all growers within that context?’.”

She says a 20-year perspective is required.

“This industry’s a cornerstone of the Bay of Plenty. It’s very successful and very prosperous and it’s been very good for myself and my family.

“Some of our challenges are potentially about being complacent — thinking that what we’ve got today will keep on rolling. But the world’s changing quite rapidly. There’s all sorts of challenges — climate, biosecurity, the broader political aspect - so the way we did things for the last 20 years may not be the way we should be doing things for the next 20 years.”

She says she believes it’s necessary to have a fresh look at the industry and, being capable of the required strategic thinking, is a strength she has.

On the back of some challenging years, the good 2024 season makes it a good time to “lift our eyes up to the future and think about the long term”.

She says she believes she can bring a diversity of thinking to the role.

“I really enjoy listening and talking to growers, consulting with growers, finding out what their story is, but bringing my own independent view. I think we are better together when we have a robust debate — decisions are better as a result of that.

“I will put in the mahi and I have plenty of energy on the business side of it and practical side of it.”

Fellow NZKGI executive committee member Tammy Hill says Sally’s success would have a knock-on effect for women in the kiwifruit industry, encouraging them to take up governance and leadership roles.

The NZKGI executive committee is made up of three men and three women.

“We are really lucky ... but on other boards it’s apparent that that’s not the case and I think this would have an excellent flow-on effect.”

Sally says she decided last year she would stand in the election, and prepared by making space to campaign and, as well as meet the candidates events, has been proactive in contacting growers.

“I’ve been touching base with as many growers as I can get hold of to hear their views on where the industry is heading.

“I’ve learned a whole lot more than I expected, even just by standing.”

She says she thinks she has a good chance of success.

“But I have to put in the mahi and be really respectful of growers’ views and ambitions.”