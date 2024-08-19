SADD week at Te Puke High School

Students had the chance to simulate texting and driving during Te Puke High School’s SADD Week.

Students had the chance to simulate texting and driving during Te Puke High School’s SADD Week.

Te Puke High School’s SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) Committee held their SADD Week last week.

The week saw different activities organised to raise awareness of the various factors that can contribute to dangerous driving such as texting, speeding, drinking, drugs, distractions, not driving to conditions and not driving to your licence conditions.

Students were able to pledge they will never go in a car with a dangerous driver by hanging a padlock on the fence.

Library windows were decorated and students tackled an obstacle course wearing fatal vision goggles.

They had to “text and drive” with goggles on to see what it is like to drive impaired.