Rev Ruth Dewdney’s time as Te Puke’s Anglican vicar is coming to an end

She arrived in Te Puke in February 2014.

“I was a deacon a couple of years before that, so in clergy terms, I was young and green. I’m leaving wise and experienced,” she says.

Her farewell will be on September 29.

“It’s been a lovely parish to be part of. My welcome here was huge, it was just lovely, and from then on it’s been all go.”

Welcoming the local Catholic congregation when their church was deemed unsafe, was a major highlight.

“They had to close down [for three years] because of earthquake problems. That was an absolute joy having them part of us, sharing our building. We had two Paschal candles, we had their their crucifix up. We literally shared everything. It was a joy and it still is a joy when we get together, so there’s a relationship now that has lasted and will last.”

Ministry for Ni Vanuatu RSA workers is another highlight.

“We’ve had a lovely ministry with them, providing bedding initially then [helping them] during Covid.

“They come and join our services, we’ve licensed one of them, given them bibles in Bislama. They’re part of our congregation. When they come we talk to their wives on their phones during morning tea, laugh with them, sing happy birthday to them, things like that, so there’s a real relationship with them which is special.”

Ruth is a chaplain at Carter House which has proved to be another source of positive memories.

The newly painted St John the Baptist Anglican Church in Te Puke, ready for its 120th anniversary in 2021. Photo / Mary Alice Blackett

“I go there for four hours every week and I’m part of the place. I have a ministry with staff, residents and families.

“Staff ask me to bless pounamu, pray for their families, residents ask me for prayer and tell me secrets and stories. It’s a lovely relationship and I’m going to really miss that.”

During Ruth’s tenure, the church celebrated its 120th anniversary, and managing to repaint the church ahead of the celebrations solely with donations was a huge achievement.

Covid-19 and lockdowns proved a challenge that was met head on.

“We built up a Zoom morning prayer group, had services by Zoom and we managed with no spreading of Covid within the congregation through services or gathering and we didn’t lose many from drop-offs.”

In her time at the church, she has presided over 79 funerals and six weddings.

“The majority [of weddings] were people later in life, which has been very special.

“Every so often we get someone wanting a wedding, but mostly it’s funerals. It’s nice to be able to farewell people with dignity, with care and with love - it’s appreciated.”

The church op shop has thrived in the years since Ruth’s arrival.

“It’s a really good op shop and it’s full of really good volunteers. It’s a happy place.

“We made some changes, repainted inside and recarpeted. It sells good quality stuff, but it’s the voluteers that make the op shop.”

Away from the church Ruth is part of the local Hato Hone St John Ambulance set up. As well as being the chaplain, she teaches the 3 Steps for Life programme.

“I have a profile with Hato Hone St John which I’ve really loved because it’s different from the church one and it’s a different set of people.”

She has another profile at Te Puke’s dog park where she is the lady with the deaf dog - Lucy.

“Te Puke’s a lovely place and this parish is a lovely parish - the parishioners take you to their hearts. It’s been a lovely parish to work in.

“I walk down the street and people know me - it’s a place you get known.”

It hasn’t all been positive however, there have been attempted arsons and burglaries, and some property has been stolen as a result, and there have been problems with people sleeping rough and leaving a mess at the church op shop.

“There have been a few lowlights, but far more highlights and I just love what I do here.”

Ruth’s new parish is Waipaoa, north of Gisborne.

The main church is St Lukes Wairanga-a-hika with a satellilte church at Poutatahi.

“It’s a part-time position, so it’s my semi-retirement, and my escape to the country.”

She says it is an area steeped in the history of the Anglican Church with strong connections to the Māori community.

“I haven’t got a rest home, I’ve not got an [op] shop, but I’m looking forward to the challenge, to making relationships with a new group of people and doing what I can to be close to them. And bringing my faith with me to them and help.”

She says she feels now is the time to slow down a little.

“I’ve still got energy though, which is why I’m not retiring totally. There will be time for me and the dog and cats, but I’ve still got something to offer the church and still got something to offer the community and whilst I’ve got life and a bit of energy I’m going to use that.

“My faith is the big thing for me - I wouldn’t be doing this without it.”

There will be a farewell service for Ruth at St John the Baptist Church at 3pm on September 29.