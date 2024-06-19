Residents have their say on Long-Term Plan

Councillors and council staff attended 12 community events over four weeks to gain local insights.

Councillors and council staff attended 12 community events over four weeks to gain local insights.

Almost 1000 people have had their say on council plans for Western Bay over the next decade.

Consultation on Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Long-Term Plan (LTP) 2024-34 closed last week.

Nearly 1000 people took the opportunity to have a say, both online and at community events held throughout the district.

Feedback was sought – both online and at community events – on seven key questions, including a proposed 13.6% rates increase for the coming year.

From sports events to markets, playgrounds and marae, councillors and staff attended 12 community events over four weeks to gain local insights, with more than 130 people writing submissions and more than 300 submitting online.

A further 500 comments were collected via social media.

While the latter are not counted as formal submissions, they are used as an indication of community sentiment.

A full day of hearings will be held on June 26 for those who registered to speak on their submissions, after which all feedback will be reviewed.

The council will discuss the feedback on August 26, with the LTP scheduled for adoption on September 26.

The plan steers all council activities and services and how these will be paid for over the next 10 years. Councils are required to review their LTPs every three years.