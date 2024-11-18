Advertisement
Red into the Woods: Te Puke Dance Studio's enchanting show nearly sold out

By Nicole Petuha
Fawns Wren Gullick and Hanna Walker.

One of the most exciting events on the Te Puke Dance Studio calendar is the upcoming production.

Titled Red into the Woods, the production will be performed twice on Saturday at 1pm and 6pm in Te Ranga Community Hall.

This production promises to be a delightful re-imagining of the classic tale, featuring Ava Heeney as the beloved character Little Red Riding Hood, a casting choice that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Cheeky Pixies Ellie Chen, Nina Cliff and Alyse Turner.
Hollie Westerlund will step into the role of the Miss-Understood-Wolf, and Maya Cooper will bring depth to the character of a Super Granny.

Red into the Woods will showcase a number of different dance styles offered at Te Puke Dance Studio, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, tap and, jazz.

The stage will be brought to life with a vast number of woodland creatures such as The Three Jazzy pigs and Baby Fawns.

Ava Henney is Red in Red into the Woods.
Red into the Woods is already generating a buzz among the community.

Given the popularity of their previous shows, it’s no surprise that tickets for this enchanting performance are almost sold out.

