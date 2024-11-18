Fawns Wren Gullick and Hanna Walker.

One of the most exciting events on the Te Puke Dance Studio calendar is the upcoming production.

Titled Red into the Woods, the production will be performed twice on Saturday at 1pm and 6pm in Te Ranga Community Hall.

This production promises to be a delightful re-imagining of the classic tale, featuring Ava Heeney as the beloved character Little Red Riding Hood, a casting choice that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Cheeky Pixies Ellie Chen, Nina Cliff and Alyse Turner.

Hollie Westerlund will step into the role of the Miss-Understood-Wolf, and Maya Cooper will bring depth to the character of a Super Granny.