Real mix at Te Puke Toy and Collectibles Fair

Fair organiser Damian Sutton has been collecting trolls for almost 30 years. Photo / John Borren

Whether you’re a dedicated toy enthusiast, a lover of vintage treasures, or simply keen to relive cherished memories, the upcoming Te Puke Toy and Collectibles Fair is one to mark on your calendar.

Organisers are calling for stallholders with retro, quirky, rare, or classic toys or collectibles to secure their spot at the event on Saturday.

“We have a real mix of people taking part,” says organiser Damian Sutton. “We trialled a similar fair in December. We enjoyed it so much, we decided to do it again. It’s going to be a great gathering of people who love to reminisce and to collect.”

Expect to see displays of toys as well as collectables, puzzles and games for sale, a gaming room, classic cartoons and 1980s movies showing in the background.

“For the younger generations, we also have modern pop culture like Funko Pop,” says Sutton. “But older people will love the trip down memory lane.”

Sutton has been collecting trolls for almost 30 years. It is a passion that began when his mum picked up a troll-adorned pencil at a craft fair when he was 8.

“I think it was the hair and smiles that I liked, as well as the idea of them coming from Scandinavian myth. I have around 800 now and will be selling double-ups at the fair.”

He has some rare original troll dolls made by Danish woodworker and troll creator Thomas Dam. There will also be some Thomas Dam New Zealand trolls made in the Tauranga factory in the 1970s on show.

“The toy display is mostly made up of my toys and any other stallholders who’d like to share,” Sutton says.

Memorabilia will include Smurfs, Snorks, action figures, Care Bears and Hot Wheels, as well as oddities from through the years.

“We have about 60 tables that are free for sellers with lunch provided. Last time, we even made fairy bread.We’re also inviting community groups and schools that would like to fundraise – and even kids selling their own toys to make some pocket money to join us.”

The Te Puke Toy and Collectibles Fair is at Te Puke Baptist Church on Saturday, June 22, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free. To book a stallholders table or for more information, call Damian 021 781 398.



