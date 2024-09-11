“The idea for building The Motu for auction came from desperation,” he says.

“I had to come up with a plan to raise more funds, and building is what I know. My time and effort on this project is my donation to the club.

“This bach is manageable for me to build, and I believe we all need to have a social conscience. It’s about giving back to our community.”

The Motu home, valued at $120,000-$130,000 plus relocation costs, will be completed and auctioned in December.

Bay of Plenty House Removals has offered to cover relocation expenses to an approved site within the Bay of Plenty area, adding significant value to the auction prize.

The winning bidder will have the opportunity to choose the exterior paint colour, applied before delivery.

The framing of the compact house going up.

Proceeds from the auction will fund the clubhouse’s third and final phase, including the installation of cabinetry, shelving, power points, floor coverings, and internal paint.

While the clubhouse will be operational for lifeguards this summer, it won’t be open to the public until these finishing touches are complete.

Andrew and his team are volunteering their time.

“The build will take at least 600 hours of labour contributed free to the project.”

Once funding allows for the completion of the Pukehina Surf Rescue clubhouse, it will serve as a multifunctional space that includes a restaurant, bar and community hub.

The facility will not only support the club’s primary role as a base for search and rescue operations and surf lifesaving patrols, but will provide a welcoming environment for the local community and beachgoers.

The new clubhouse is designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety while fostering community engagement and support for surf lifesaving activities.

This auction follows the club’s recent success in securing a $1.3 million allocation from Surf Life Saving New Zealand, significantly advancing the clubhouse project.

For more information about the auction or to support Pukehina Surf Rescue, phone Andrew on 027 441 9730.



