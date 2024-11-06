Advertisement
Public tips lead to arrest of Auckland driver with high breath alcohol in Te Puke

By Mike Owen
Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
Police have strong words for those who may have been drinking with an Auckland man who was later stopped in Te Puke and found to have a breath alcohol level over five times the legal limit. Photo / Bevan Conley

I believe members of the public and police last week prevented a fatality.

On Friday afternoon, we received several calls from the public about a vehicle being driven erratically on State Highway 2 and Te Puke Highway.

One person also videoed the vehicle.

The police intercepted the vehicle in Te Puke township, and the driver blew 1370mcg of alcohol per litre of breath, over five times the legal breath alcohol limit of 250mcg per litre of breath.

A 40-year-old Auckland man was arrested and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court next week.

Our thanks to the members of the public who witnessed this driving and phoned the police and the measures they took to record and follow this vehicle into town so we could intercept it.

If this person was drinking with friends, my message to them is, they need to take a good, long, hard look at themselves if they’ve allowed him to then get behind the wheel and drive. We understand he was intending to drive back to Auckland and, having viewed the footage and seen him at the roadside, I would say members of the public and police, in all probability, prevented a fatal accident.

Guy Fawkes

While Guy Fawkes was earlier this week, there may be some people waiting until the weekend to let off their fireworks. For those that are, we would ask that you take a minute or two to be mindful of animals and other residents in and around your neighbourhood.

