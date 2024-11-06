Police have strong words for those who may have been drinking with an Auckland man who was later stopped in Te Puke and found to have a breath alcohol level over five times the legal limit. Photo / Bevan Conley

I believe members of the public and police last week prevented a fatality.

On Friday afternoon, we received several calls from the public about a vehicle being driven erratically on State Highway 2 and Te Puke Highway.

One person also videoed the vehicle.

The police intercepted the vehicle in Te Puke township, and the driver blew 1370mcg of alcohol per litre of breath, over five times the legal breath alcohol limit of 250mcg per litre of breath.

A 40-year-old Auckland man was arrested and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court next week.