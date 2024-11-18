Powerco supports Te Puke schools with laptop donations

Thirty repurposed laptops have been donated to Te Puke High School by Powerco.

Local electricity lines company Powerco is donating laptops to Te Puke High School for the schools’ rangatahi (young people) to use.

Following the recent rollout of new laptops at Powerco, many of the old laptops were found to be in good working condition, prompting the decision to give them a second life in classrooms across the company’s network footprint.

Around 500 laptops are being donated across the North Island, including the 30 to Te Puke High School and another 15 to Te Puke Primary School that were delivered last week.

Powerco general manager, customers, Stuart Dickson says Powerco regularly updates its computers, with its IT services team cleaning and preparing the laptops ready for the students to use.

“As a company, Powerco believes in supporting and giving back to the communities in which we operate. Donating the laptops is also a sustainable way of extending the life of the technology,” he says.