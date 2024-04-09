Poutiri Wellness Centre’s disability support service Kāhui Manawaroa is led by Candice Donner.

Poutiri Wellness Centre has a new service helping people with disabilities navigate the health system.

The service is led by Candice Donner.

“There’s no specific disability that I deal with,” she says. “My clients are across the board from brain injury and neurological conditions, hearing impairment to physical disabilities.”

She says the role is partly advocacy, partly providing guidance.

“So it’s things like applying for mobility cards or helping to navigate things within the health system - the kinds of things that will help people reach their goals a little bit easier, or get assistance for housing, disability payments, that kind of thing, that will just make life a little bit easier.”

She says things can be complicated and a disability can make accessing services tricky.

“I know myself, I live with a brain injury, and that can make things difficult to navigate and there’s a whole lot of other things that come with disabilities that can complicate what can be a quite straightforward process for other people.”

Candice says she brings her own experience of disability to the role which means she is able to relate to people on a much more personal level.

“We are not all the same, but we do have shared experiences.”

The first thing Candice does is sit down and have a discussion.

“I learn their background then I can identify which agencies or organisations that I can connect that person with and help them through whatever process they are going through. Each condition also has quite specific needs, so we can narrow down what their immediate need is and what I can help with.”

Sometimes she makes contact with agencies on the person’s behalf, sometimes people make contact themselves.

“Every case is different. I’ve just had a client who has progressed things herself - we’ve caught up a few times, but she’s found the solutions herself and that’s part of it too, empowering people to find a way forward from wherever they are when I meet them.”

So far the majority of referrals have come from other organisations.

“I’m just in that process of connecting with other places - it’s an organic process, until people get to know more about the service.”

Some people are already receiving help, but may be able to access more, while others are yet to access any services. Some may be unsure what is available to them.

“I would say to people, just ask if you are not sure.

“As an example, I can go to Support Net for a needs assessment to be done, can apply for funding for treatment or respite care or home help services - some people aren’t aware that that is available to them, so I can help navigate through that.”

Poutiri also has a range of services Candice can connect them with.

Candice says the role is rewarding.

“I’ve been through a bit of a story myself and it’s nice to be able to use that and bring in that positive element, because when you’re disabled there’s always that stigma attached to that value or worth you are holding in a society, and that’s what we are trying to take away.”