“Personally, I was able to step out of my comfort zone and realised that this is where growth happens. I feel I now have the tools and knowledge to continue to challenge my limits,” she said. Her advice to others is to “embrace every opportunity and see challenges as a chance to build on the skills we learn through the course”.

Anahera also spoke highly of her experience.

“I know the things I have learned and am taking away, I will use for the rest of my life, specifically on how to manage worry and stress. It’s really been such an honour to have been selected and I am really grateful for the knowledge and new friendships I have made,” she said.

Pāpāmoa College students Laylah Theron and Luke Blow.

The Acorn Foundation has long partnered with Dale Carnegie BOP Waikato and Priority One’s InStep programme to offer the youth-focused course, which helps young people improve their self-confidence and personal communication techniques.

The graduation ceremony featured a short speech from each student about what they had learned, and their experiences — with a particular highlight for many being the ability to learn new skills that will help them in all phases of their lives.

The estate of the late Mary and Roy McGowan has funded the scholarships for the past 15 years.

Roy, a World War II fighter pilot, survived being shot down and severely burned. He was one of the first patients to undergo plastic surgery to repair facial burns. His and Mary’s legacy continues to support the growth and development of young people in the Bay of Plenty through the Acorn Foundation.

“Acorn is so pleased to once again support the Acorn Foundation Dale Carnegie Youth Programme through the generosity of Roy and Mary McGowan,” said foundation CEO Lori Luke. “Dozens of Pāpāmoa College and Te Puke High School students have been provided a scholarship to attend a youth version of a course that has taught skills to improve the personal and professional lives of millions of people around the world.”



