The juniors started the competition with a series of standout performances.

Their hard work was evident as they secured multiple medals, including the U12s showing impressive clip-up skills that captured attention on the pool deck.

The senior athletes carried the momentum, making regular appearances on the podium across various race formats and setting personal bests throughout the weekend.

Some of the weekend’s special highlights included Bella Davoren’s win in the U17 female 200m obstacles and the U12 gold medal in the 100m patient tow with fins by Ricky Broadley and Cooper Taylor-Jonsson. Both the U19 male line throw team of Ryan Bevin and Triton Dickens, and the U17 team of Lockie Cairns and Oliver Pepers, brought home gold in their divisions. Lockie and Oliver also broke the national U17 record with the fastest time of the weekend.

Pāpāmoa’s Masters team members had their sights set on retaining their national title and they did so in dominant fashion, amassing over three times the points of any other club.

Triton Dickens and Ryan Bevin won the under-19 line throw.

Their success was a testament to the commitment of many of the athletes, who also volunteer extensively for the club as lifeguards, committee members and officials.

Jack praised the Masters team, saying: “The dedication of our Masters squad is remarkable. Many of them already contribute so much to the club and to see them dominate like this is a credit to their hard work and passion for surf lifesaving.”

Their victories included a new NZ Masters record in the 100m manikin tow with fins by Naomi Davoren, and a record-setting masters mixed 4x25m manikin relay team of Rob Pepers, Jen Roberts-Lochray, Naomi Davoren and Richard Williams.

Coach Jack Bullock.

Overall, Pāpāmoa finished sixth, an improvement of one place on last year.

“It’s been a fantastic season and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our coaches, parents and club volunteers who helped manage, officiate and support the team. It was a true team effort,” says Jack. “We’re looking forward to building on this success next year.”

The club extends its gratitude to all those involved in making the season a success, including the Four Winds Foundation, which provided a grant for lane hire throughout the season.